April 16, 2019 / 6:23 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Card Factory full-year core earnings drop 5 pct

April 16 (Reuters) - Greetings card retailer Card Factory Plc reported lower full-year core earnings on Tuesday as it struggled to cope with higher costs, lower traffic and weak demand for its personalised gifting service.

The Wakefield-based company said underlying earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell nearly 5 percent to 89.4 million pounds ($117.09 million) for the twelve months ended Jan. 31. ($1 = 0.7635 pounds) (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar and Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

