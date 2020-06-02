Card Factory gives no outlook for 2021, set to reopen 10% of its stores

June 2 (Reuters) - British greeting card retailer Card Factory said on Tuesday it was unable to give an outlook for the 2021 financial year and signalled it would reopen slowly, starting with 10% of its stores around June 15.

The company, which has more than 1,000 stores in the UK and Ireland, said it had seen online sales for its main brand surge threefold since the start of lockdown but did not expect to pay any dividends for 2021. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)