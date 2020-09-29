Card Factory posts H1 loss, says not possible to give outlook

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Britain’s Card Factory swung to a first-half loss on Tuesday and said it was not possible to provide a forecast for the rest of the year as its retail stores could be affected by a new wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The cards and gifts retailer posted a pretax loss of 22.2 million pounds ($28.56 million) for the six months ended July 31, compared to a profit of 24.3 million pounds a year earlier, but said it has had an encouraging start to the second half of the year following reopening of its stores. ($1 = 0.7774 pounds) (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)