Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 24, 2019 / 6:42 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Card Factory profit slumps on higher inventory costs

1 Min Read

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Card Factory reported a lower first-half pretax profit on Tuesday, hurt by higher inventory costs, as it built a stockpile of greeting cards and gifts ahead of Brexit and expected seasonal purchases.

The company said pretax profit fell 14.4% to 24.3 million pounds ($30.22 million) for the six months ended July 31. However, it expects to report adjusted underlying core profit for the year in line with market expectations.

$1 = 0.8041 pounds Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar and Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below