Card Factory profit slumps on higher inventory costs

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Card Factory reported a lower first-half pretax profit on Tuesday, hurt by higher inventory costs, as it built a stockpile of greeting cards and gifts ahead of Brexit and expected seasonal purchases.

The company said pretax profit fell 14.4% to 24.3 million pounds ($30.22 million) for the six months ended July 31. However, it expects to report adjusted underlying core profit for the year in line with market expectations.