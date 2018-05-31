FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 31, 2018 / 6:14 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Tough retail environment hits Card Factory's quarterly sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Card Factory Plc reported a 0.4 percent fall in like for like sales, as it cautioned on a tough retail environment with fewer customers visiting their stores.

“We have had a solid start to the year with further sales growth despite an ongoing sector trend of subdued footfall, which impacted the like-for-like performance,” Chief Executive Karen Hubbard said.

The company left its full-year outlook unchanged and said it was on track to open about 50 stores in the full year.

Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; editing by Kate Holton

