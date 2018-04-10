FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 10, 2018 / 6:47 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

UK's Card Factory posts annual sales rise, plans special dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - British greeting card retailer Card Factory Plc reported on Tuesday a 6 percent increase in annual revenue as like-for-like sales increased and said it planned to declare a special dividend in September.

The company, which sells most of its products for under a pound, said like-for-like sales rose 2.9 percent for the year ended Jan. 31, driving full-year revenue higher to 422.1 million pounds ($596.2 million).

Card Factory raised its 2017 total dividend by 2.2 percent to 9.3 pence. ($1 = 0.7080 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.