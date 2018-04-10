UK's Card Factory posts annual sales rise, plans special dividend

April 10 (Reuters) - British greeting card retailer Card Factory Plc reported on Tuesday a 6 percent increase in annual revenue as like-for-like sales increased and said it planned to declare a special dividend in September.

The company, which sells most of its products for under a pound, said like-for-like sales rose 2.9 percent for the year ended Jan. 31, driving full-year revenue higher to 422.1 million pounds ($596.2 million).

Card Factory raised its 2017 total dividend by 2.2 percent to 9.3 pence. ($1 = 0.7080 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)