Aug 6 (Reuters) - Cardinal Health Inc reported a fourth-quarter loss compared to a year-ago profit, as the U.S. drug distributor was hit by an asset-impairment charge of $1.35 billion.

Net loss attributable to the company was $1.17 billion, or $3.76 per share, in the quarter, compared to a profit of $274 million, or 86 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $35.35 billion from $32.97 billion. (Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra and Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)