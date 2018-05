May 3 (Reuters) - U.S. drug distributor Cardinal Health Inc posted a 33 percent fall in quarterly profit on Thursday, hurt by a change in the company’s effective tax rate primarily associated with its Cordis business.

Net earnings attributable to the company fell to $255 million, or $0.81 per share, in the third quarter, from $381 million, or $1.20 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 5.7 percent to $33.63 billion. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)