Davis Polk seeks nearly $100K in attorney fees from ex-associate in bias case

Davis Polk & Wardwell is demanding almost $100,000 in attorney fees from a former associate for his failure to comply with discovery procedures in his racial discrimination lawsuit against the firm.

The firm’s Wednesday filing comes after a Manhattan federal judge last week ordered plaintiff Kaloma Cardwell to answer Davis Polk’s interrogatories and pay its fees related to litigating the discovery dispute.

