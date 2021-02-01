Lawyer for Davis Polk accuser agrees to drop claims against partner

An attorney for a former Davis Polk & Wardwell associate suing the firm for racial discrimination said Monday they are dropping allegations against a former firm partner after a federal judge suggested they could face sanctions.

The move by New York-based solo practitioner David Jeffries came during a hearing in which U.S. District Judge Gregory Woods in Manhattan appeared to warn that he and his client, Kaloma Cardwell, were at risk of being sanctioned if they didn’t withdraw their allegations against former partner Sophia Hudson.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/36PmT2D