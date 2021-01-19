Career Tracker: Norton Rose EMEA revamp spurs more than 100 layoffs

While law firms continue to push out lateral hires, Norton Rose Fulbright is cutting jobs in its Europe, Middle East and Asia offices, the firm announced on Friday, as it looks to reorganize in an ever-shifting legal environment.

The firm, which has more than 3,700 lawyers and legal staff worldwide, is slashing 132 business service jobs, with a majority of cuts coming from its London office. The layoffs come as the firm is revamping its operational model in EMEA and is anticipating the needs of “clients as the legal industry goes through a period of profound change.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3qxYZjl