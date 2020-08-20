Career Tracker: August moves keep pace as firms show pandemic resilience

While there’s no doubt the pandemic will leave lasting scars on many in the legal industry, there was also some good news this week as U.S. law firms prepare to enter a third season of the coronavirus crisis.

Within days of one another, Fox Rothschild, Katten Muchin Rosenman and Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton joined a small but growing list of firms that are easing or reversing pay cuts they instituted in the spring. And partly thanks to their earlier belt-tightening, firms eked out gains in the first half of 2020, according to a survey by Citi Private Bank’s Law Firm Group

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3gkuJDi