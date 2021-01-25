Career Tracker: D.C. transition keeps lawyers on the move

Less than a week into the Biden administration, the revolving door between government and Big Law is already getting a workout.

Byung Jin “BJay” Pak, the former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia, is off to Alston & Bird’s Atlanta office next month. King & Spalding’s special matters and government investigations practice recruited Craig Carpenito, the former U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey. Houston-based Vinson & Elkins is welcoming G. Zachary Terwilliger, former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, to its office in the nation’s capital.

