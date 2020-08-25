Career Tracker: Lateral moves are brisk as Big Law rolls back pay cuts

Early in the pandemic, lockdowns and stay-at-home orders clouded the financial outlook for Big Law, forcing a number of firms to cut salaries for their staff and lawyers. August marked a change of pace for the industry as more law firms began rolling back pay cuts.

Hogan Lovells this week joined Fox Rothschild, Katten Muchin Rosenman and Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton and other big law firms in walking back some pay cuts for associates, counsel and staff.

