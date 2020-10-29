Career Tracker: Law firms beef up policy shops, add DOJ alums

Law firms including King & Spalding, Dentons and Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson have been busily adding muscle to their government investigations, policy, lobbying and public affairs groups in the run-up to the next political transition in Washington, D.C.

On the lobbying front this week, Dentons nabbed lobbyists Michael Drobac and Gregory Walden from McGuireWoods’ consulting arm, boosting its public policy group in Washington, D.C., while two former Trump administration officials, Daris Meeks and Jared Stout, have left Venable to create a new firm, Meeks, Butera & Israel.

