Career Tracker: Lawyers traveling in packs, data privacy moves and more

Are lawyers traveling in packs again?

Large group moves cooled along with overall lateral activity after the coronavirus pandemic arrived in the spring, creating economic worries and logistical headaches for legal industry recruiting. But recent days brought announcements of at least three mass defections, with Holland & Knight taking a 10-lawyer team of securities litigators from Reed Smith, Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough absorbing a North Carolina boutique with at least nine lawyers, and a team of a dozen lawyers joining Deloitte Legal from White & Case in Poland. Separately, law firm data privacy and security practices continue to recruit heavily, both from government and rival firms. This week Dechert brought on two leading partners in that practice from Goodwin Procter, and Wiley Rein added a cybersecurity official from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in its telecom, media and technology practice.

