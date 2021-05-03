Career Tracker: Revolving door spins along as law firms lure agency alums

The migration of government lawyers to Big Law hasn’t shown much sign of slowing more than 100 days into the Biden presidency, with ex-officials finding new homes at several firms in recent days.

On Monday, Jones Day swept up at least its 11th Trump administration attorney this year, adding former U.S. Labor Department solicitor (and ex-Kirkland & Ellis partner) Kate O’Scannlain. Dechert said Monday it had added Steven Engel, a former head of the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel who was floated as a potential Supreme Court nominee by the Trump White House.

