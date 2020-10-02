Career Tracker: Sounding the alarm on associate attrition

Law firms are struggling to hold on to their associates, according to a report released this week by the NALP Foundation for Law Career Research and Education and legal recruiting firm Major, Lindsey & Africa, which surveyed more than 800 law firms between 2012 and 2018.

The firms’ average attrition rate - defined as associate departures in a calendar year divided by total associates employed on Jan. 1 - was 18%, the study found.

