Career Tracker: New EEOC commissioner grows Gibson Dunn labor links

Another Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher alum landed a top position in the nation’s regulatory apparatus this week, when the Senate confirmed senior associate Andrea Lucas to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission - one of two GOP nominees to get the nod on Tuesday.

Lucas, a member of Gibson Dunn’s labor and employment practice in Washington, D.C., represented Ford Motor Company in a string of disability, ERISA and sexual harassment class actions and helped CableVision beat back a significant labor challenge in 2016, her Gibson Dunn bio notes.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3iStJrX