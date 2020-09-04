Westlaw News
September 4, 2020 / 10:18 PM / Updated an hour ago

Career Tracker: Partner moves mark start of September despite lateral slump

Sara Merken, Arriana McLymore

1 Min Read

Despite a notable flurry of law firm partners swapping firms to kick off the month of September, news on the legal career front was mostly grim this week.

At least a half-dozen big firms laid off staff - and in the case of Baker McKenzie, at lease some lawyers. On the lateral front, a report from competitive intelligence firm Decipher showed that partner moves in major U.S. cities are expected to drop in the first three quarters compared to 2019, signaling a tighter market.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3btn5W5

