Career Tracker: Partner moves mark start of September despite lateral slump

Despite a notable flurry of law firm partners swapping firms to kick off the month of September, news on the legal career front was mostly grim this week.

At least a half-dozen big firms laid off staff - and in the case of Baker McKenzie, at lease some lawyers. On the lateral front, a report from competitive intelligence firm Decipher showed that partner moves in major U.S. cities are expected to drop in the first three quarters compared to 2019, signaling a tighter market.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3btn5W5