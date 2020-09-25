Career Tracker: U.S. firms court London rainmakers as global deals surge

U.S. law firms are plucking top transactional lawyers in London from both their U.S. and U.K. counterparts, looking to capitalize on a welcome surge in M&A and private equity work since late spring.

Most recently Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom recruited M&A partner Bruce Embley from the U.K.’s Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, where he was global co-head of M&A, New York-based Skadden announced Friday. That follows Boston-based Goodwin Procter’s Thursday announcement that five partners, formerly of Sidley Austin, will join its private equity practice. The group includes the former co-leader of Sidley’s private equity practice and its European corporate and private equity group co-head.

