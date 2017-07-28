Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - July 28, 2017

Juan Arteaga, the former Deputy Assistant Attorney General for Civil Enforcement at the U.S. Department of Justice, Antitrust Division, has joined Crowell & Moring as partner in the antitrust group in New York City.

King & Spalding has added John Hooper, Kelly D'Auria, Eric Gladbach and Jacqueline Seidel to its New York office. All four move over from Reed Smith to join King & Spalding's tort and environmental practice.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2eT4Yji