Career Tracker: Real estate lawyers find new homes despite pandemic's market grip

Commercial real estate may be a mess thanks to the pandemic, but real estate lawyers have been on the move in the first weeks of November as property owners and investors continue grappling with the COVID-19 crisis.

Taylor English Duma, Haynes and Boone, Mintz and Polsinelli each announced hires in their real estate groups. Pircher, Nichols & Meeks lost at least four real estate partners in its Los Angeles office, with three leaving for Mintz and another joining Polsinelli.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/38DBK1O