Career Tracker: Labor and employment lawyers play musical chairs; Littler in the hot seat

Amid a flurry of fresh lateral moves among labor and employment lawyers, one of the leading L&E firms is facing a lawsuit tied to hires it made several years ago from an industry group that counts many of its clients as members.

Law firms have been grabbing labor and employment lawyers at a fast clip the past several weeks, with hires at Blank Rome, Ogletree Deakins, Dentons and Kaufman, Dolowich & Voluck.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2Jlb0bK