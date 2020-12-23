Career Tracker: A flurry of December moves

It’s been a year like no other for law firm lateral moves, but one thing is unlikely to change much because of the pandemic: Other than a few stragglers - and maybe a surprise merger or sudden law firm collapse - few major hires or departures are likely to be announced between Christmas Eve and the New Year.

The first three weeks of December were another story, with Perkins Coie announcing a mass hire of 17 lawyers from Richards Kibbe & Orbe in New York, Dentons adding 160 lawyers in two separate U.S. mergers, and a flurry of partner moves around the country.

