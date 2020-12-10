Career Tracker: Combinations spur growth for Dentons and Fox Rothschild

Near the end of a year that saw law firm mergers sputter thanks to the pandemic, two Big Law firms have announced combinations with smaller shops in the past week, chasing scale in different parts of the country.

International mega-firm Dentons said it’s joining forces with Iowa-based Davis Brown, an 80-lawyer firm that has three offices in the state. Fox Rothschild, for its part, said it will acquire 21-lawyer boutique Greene Radovsky Maloney Share & Hennigh, which is based in the Bay Area.

