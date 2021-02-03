Career Tracker: February brings mass moves, new boutiques

Lawyers traveling in packs has been the theme as February gets underway, with partners peeling off to launch new boutiques and teams swapping firms on both sides of the Atlantic.

K&L Gates opened its 24th office with 18 new Nashville partners, including groups from Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis; Butler Snow; Dickinson Wright and Bass, Berry & Sims, the firm announced on Wednesday. Ridgeland, Mississippi-based Butler Snow took the biggest loss with nine partners leaving the firm for K&L Gates.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/36BPx6T