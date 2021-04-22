Career Tracker: Firms find new footholds in booming Austin, Boston markets

Several law firms are kicking off the second quarter of the year by launching new outposts or expanding offices in key markets.

Chicago-founded Kirkland & Ellis – crowned the highest grossing U.S. firm in this week’s Am Law 100 rankings – set up shop in Austin, Texas, set on growing its Lone Star State footprint. Clifford Chance is looking to gain a bigger New York transactions edge with its hire of a managing director from client Apollo Global Management Inc, while its smaller U.K. rival Withers unveiled a new office in Boston, hoping to capitalize on the city’s thriving life sciences scene. Hogan Lovells, meanwhile, touted a newly signed lease in Silicon Valley, where it plans to host an expanded team of tech dealmakers.

