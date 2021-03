Several law firms are kicking off the week with hires in Houston, bringing on new partners across practice areas.

Reed Smith lured four dealmakers from Baker Botts, while McGuireWoods hired a labor and employment litigator from Holland & Knight. Meanwhile, Haynes and Boone nabbed former U.S. Attorney Ryan Patrick for its white collar and government investigations practice.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/315CXtN