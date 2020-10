The second half of 2020 is showing some bright spots for law firm finances.

Fall bonuses have made a comeback at Willkie Farr & Gallagher, while Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo is saying goodbye to pandemic-related pay cuts, the firms announced on Friday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2SPB1RK