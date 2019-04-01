Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - April 1, 2019

MOVES

International arbitrator Chris Paparella has joined Steptoe & Johnson as a partner in New York, moving over from Hughes Hubbard & Reed.

Scarinci Hollenbeck has added two attorneys to its intellectual property practice in New York. Libby Babu Varghese joins as counsel from her own firm and Kristin Garris joins as counsel from Tannenbaum Helpern Syracuse & Hirschtritt.

