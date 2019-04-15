Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - April 15, 2019

MOVES

Financial restructuring attorney Kristin Wigness had joined McGuireWoods as partner in New York, moving over from Israel Discount Bank where she was in-house counsel. McGuireWoods has also added Julie Letwat as counsel in Chicago. She joins the healthcare practice from Faegre Baker Daniels.

Leslie Plaskon has joined Sidley Austin as partner in the firm’s global finance practice in New York. She moves over from Paul Hastings.

