FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
April 2, 2018 / 11:55 AM / in a day

Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - April 2, 2018

Caitlin Tremblay

1 Min Read

Restructuring attorney Steven Reisman has joined Katten Muchin Rosenman as partner and head of the firm’s New York insolvency and restructuring practice. He joins from Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle and is joined by partners Theresa Foudy, Shaya Rochester, Cindi Giglio and Evan Borenstein.

Tax attorney Dana Trier has rejoined Davis Polk as counsel in New York. He was most recently deputy assistant secretary for tax policy in the U.S. Treasury Department.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2pWBofq

Please send Career Tracker submissions to caitlin.tremblay@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.