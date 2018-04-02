Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - April 2, 2018

Restructuring attorney Steven Reisman has joined Katten Muchin Rosenman as partner and head of the firm’s New York insolvency and restructuring practice. He joins from Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle and is joined by partners Theresa Foudy, Shaya Rochester, Cindi Giglio and Evan Borenstein.

Tax attorney Dana Trier has rejoined Davis Polk as counsel in New York. He was most recently deputy assistant secretary for tax policy in the U.S. Treasury Department.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2pWBofq

