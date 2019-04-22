Westlaw News
April 22, 2019 / 11:29 AM / Updated an hour ago

Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - April 22, 2019

Caitlin Tremblay

1 Min Read

MOVES

Sidley Austin has added Tai-Heng Cheng and Simon Navarro as partner and counsel, respectively, in New York. They join the international arbitration team from Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan.

James Fitzsimmons has joined Drinker Biddle as a corporate and securities partner in Florham Park, New Jersey. He moves over from Budd Larner.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2UPPr84

Have a submission for Career Tracker? Contact Caitlin Tremblay at caitlin.tremblay@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below