Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - April 22, 2019

MOVES

Sidley Austin has added Tai-Heng Cheng and Simon Navarro as partner and counsel, respectively, in New York. They join the international arbitration team from Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan.

James Fitzsimmons has joined Drinker Biddle as a corporate and securities partner in Florham Park, New Jersey. He moves over from Budd Larner.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2UPPr84

Have a submission for Career Tracker? Contact Caitlin Tremblay at caitlin.tremblay@thomsonreuters.com