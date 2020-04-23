Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - April 23, 2020

The latest law firm news including promotions, new firm leadership, lateral moves and more.

MOVES

Sidley Austin has added Joshua Thompson as partner in its global finance practice group in New York. He was previously the head of global leveraged finance group and head of private capital at Shearman & Sterling. Rachel Kleinberg has joined Sidley Austin as a partner in its tax group in Palo Alto. She joins from Davis Polk & Wardwell.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3cHfzqe

Have a submission for Career Tracker? Contact Caitlin Tremblay at caitlin.tremblay@thomsonreuters.com