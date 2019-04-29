Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - April 29, 2019

(Reuters) -

MOVES

Peter Rooney is now partner in Morrison & Foerster’s M&A group. He joins the firm in New York from Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe. Morrison & Foerster has also added two new corporate partners in Boston. Todd Boudreau, who will also be co-head of the global private equity investments and buyouts group, and Matt Karlyn moves over from Foley & Lardner.

David Hillman has joined Proskauer as partner in New York. He joins the business solutions, governance, restructuring and bankruptcy group from Schulte Roth & Zabel.

