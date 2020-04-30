Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - April 30, 2020

The latest law firm news including promotions, new firm leadership, lateral moves and more.

MOVES

King & Spalding has added a team of 13 partners from Boies Schiller & Flexner to its trial and investigations practice in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Quyen Ta joins in San Francisco and was previously co-managing partner of Boies’ San Francisco office. David Willingham joins in Los Angeles and was previously co-managing partner of Boies’ Los Angeles office. They are joined by: Albert Giang, Luan Tran, Michael Leslie, Michael Roth, Eric Pettit, Jeanne Fugate, Arwen Johnson, Craig Bessenger, Kelly Perigoe, Julia Bredrup and Lennette Lee.

