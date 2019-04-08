Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - April 8, 2019

MOVES

Lowenstein Sandler has added two partners to its New York office. H. Gregory Baker, a former senior counsel in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s Division of Enforcement Asset Management Unit, joins the capital markets, white collar defense and investment management practices. Rachel Maimin, a former assistant U.S. attorney for the Souther District of New York, joins the white collar defense practice.

Russell Franklin has left Paul Hastings to join Morgan Lewis as partner in New York. He will focus on mergers, acquisitions and joint ventures.

