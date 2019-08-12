Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - Aug. 12, 2019

The latest law firm news including promotions, new firm leadership, lateral moves and more.

MOVES

Scott Samlin has joined Blank Rome as partner in the firm’s consumer financial services group in New York. He joins from Pepper Hamilton. Blank Rome also welcomes Natasha Romagnoli, as partner in the firm’s insurance recovery group in New York. She moves over from McKool Smith.

Lindsay Nathan has joined Venable as counsel in the firm’s political law practice in New York, moving over from Everytown for Gun Safety, where she was senior corporate counsel.

