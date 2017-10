By Lindsey Kortyka Mintz Levin has added Sean Grygiel as a member in its intellectual property practice in New York. He moves over from Perkins Coie.

Jason Miller has joined Otterbourg as partner in New York. He joins the specialty finance group and moves over from Blank Rome.

