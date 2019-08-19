Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - Aug. 19, 2019

The latest law firm news including promotions, new firm leadership, lateral moves and more.

MOVES

Brian Hecht has joined Katten Muchin Rosenman as partner in the firm’s corporate practice in New York. He moves over from Kirkland & Ellis.

Steptoe & Johnson has hired Nate Kritzer as partner in the firm’s complex commercial disputes group in New York. He moves over from Kirkland & Ellis.

