Investment funds attorneys Erica Berthou and Jordan Murray have joined Kirkland & Ellis as partners in New York. They join from Debevoise & Plimpton.

Lisa Radetsky, who represents developers and nonprofits in condominium or cooperative ownership issues, has joined Phillips Nizer as partner in the firm’s real estate practice in New York.

