December 18, 2017 / 1:10 PM / a day ago

Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - Dec. 18, 2017

Caitlin Tremblay

1 Min Read

Real estate finance attorney Thomas Lansen has joined McGuireWoods as partner in New York. He joins from Cassin & Cassin. McGuireWoods has also added Emily Gordy as partner in its commercial litigation practice. She joins the firm in Washington and previously spent 14 years in FINRA’s enforcement and examination departments.

Art litigator Luke Nikas has left Boies Schiller Flexner to join Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan as partner in New York.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2B98QXw

