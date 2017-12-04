Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - Dec. 4, 2017

Real estate finance attorney Teresa Long has joined Sullivan & Worcester as counsel in New York. She was previously an associate at DLA Piper and Kaye Scholer.

Ropes & Gray has appointed Alexandre Rene as managing partner of its Washington office. He succeeds Douglas Hallward-Driemeier. Ropes & Gray has added Ama Adams as partner in the firm’s business and securities litigation practice in Washington. She joins the firm from Baker Botts.

