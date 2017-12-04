FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - Dec. 4, 2017
Sections
Featured
The 'petro': Venezuela to launch oil-backed cryptocurrency
Venezuela
The 'petro': Venezuela to launch oil-backed cryptocurrency
Exxon eyes Egypt's offshore oil and gas
Exclusive
Energy & Environment
Exxon eyes Egypt's offshore oil and gas
Is the U.S.-U.K. relationship under threat?
Commentary
Is the U.S.-U.K. relationship under threat?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
December 4, 2017 / 2:03 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - Dec. 4, 2017

Caitlin Tremblay

1 Min Read

Real estate finance attorney Teresa Long has joined Sullivan & Worcester as counsel in New York. She was previously an associate at DLA Piper and Kaye Scholer.

Ropes & Gray has appointed Alexandre Rene as managing partner of its Washington office. He succeeds Douglas Hallward-Driemeier. Ropes & Gray has added Ama Adams as partner in the firm’s business and securities litigation practice in Washington. She joins the firm from Baker Botts.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2jd3JuF

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.