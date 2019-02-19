Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - Feb. 19, 2019

LATERAL MOVES

Kirkland & Ellis has added Brooksany Barrowes as partner in the firm’s corporate practice group in Washington. Her practice focuses on regulatory transactional, litigation and internal investigation matters that relate to the energy industry and commodities and securities markets. She joins the firm from Baker Botts.

Anna Thompson, former associate chief counsel for enforcement in the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Office of the Chief Counsel, has rejoined Arnold & Porter as counsel in Washington. She will be a member of the product liability litigation practice. Arnold & Porter has hired John Hagan as partner in Chicago. He joins the litigation group from Reed Smith.

