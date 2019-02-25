Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - Feb. 25, 2019

LATERAL MOVES

Michael Furrow and Brian O’Reilly have joined DLA Piper as partners in the firm’s intellectual property and technology practice in New York. Furrow, who joins from Venable, will serve as U.S. chair of DLA Piper’s life sciences patent strategy. O’Reilly joins from O’Reilly IP.

Commercial litigator Ari Berman has joined Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman as partner in New York. He focuses on the financial services and life sciences industries, moving his practice over from Vinson & Elkins.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here:

