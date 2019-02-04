Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - Feb. 4, 2019

LATERAL MOVES

David Beller is now partner in Latham & Watkins’ New York office. He joins the corporate department as a member of the firm’s M&A practice from Paul Weiss.

Weil Gotshal & Manges has added Devon Bodoh as partner in Washington. He joins the tax department from KPMG. Weil has also added corporate partner Hendrik Rohricht in both Frankfurt and Munich. He joins from White & Case.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2DRRGh0

