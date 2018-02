Scott Zemser has left his post as global co-head of Allen & Overy’s leveraged finance practice to join Mayer Brown as co-leader of the firm’s global lending group based in New York.

Venable has hired Kan Nawaday, a former prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, in its New York office.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2nNJchR