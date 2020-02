The latest law firm news including promotions, new firm leadership, lateral moves and more.

MOVES

King & Spalding has added four partners that specialize in pharmaceutical and healthcare mass tort defense. Morton Dubin, John Ewald, Kristen Fournier and Kathy O’Connor join the firm in New York from Orrick.

