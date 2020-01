The latest law firm news including promotions, new firm leadership, lateral moves and more.

MOVES

Smith Davis, a former counsel to the U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee and its Crime Subcommittee, has joined Greenberg Traurig as a shareholder in Washington. He will work in the firm’s government law and policy practice.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/371fBXe